Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep Academy Warriors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a 4-6 season and early playoff exit, the Kingdom Prep Warriors enter the season with extremely high hopes and head coach Jeff Klein likes it.
“We’ve got some high ambitions. We had a retreat last weekend and the team decided they want to win District, but also go to State. They feel they have the talent to do that and they’ve been working hard. They’re talking big dreams and big hopes and big goals and we feel we can get there.”
With 15 players on the team, Coach Klein likes the makeup which gives the offense a lot of options.
“This year, I think we have a lot of balance. We’ve got good size and strength. We can run some power football. We’ve got two or three guys who can sling the ball so we can throw it. Balance is what we’ve really excited about this year.”
