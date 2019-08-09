Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep Academy Warriors

Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep Academy Warriors
By Pete Christy | August 8, 2019 at 10:08 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:08 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a 4-6 season and early playoff exit, the Kingdom Prep Warriors enter the season with extremely high hopes and head coach Jeff Klein likes it.

“We’ve got some high ambitions. We had a retreat last weekend and the team decided they want to win District, but also go to State. They feel they have the talent to do that and they’ve been working hard. They’re talking big dreams and big hopes and big goals and we feel we can get there.”

Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep Academy Warriors The Kingdom Prep Academy Warriors enter 2019 with lofty gridiron goals. Head Coach Jeff Klein says he has 15 players on the varsity and he likes his balanced team.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Thursday, August 8, 2019

With 15 players on the team, Coach Klein likes the makeup which gives the offense a lot of options.

“This year, I think we have a lot of balance. We’ve got good size and strength. We can run some power football. We’ve got two or three guys who can sling the ball so we can throw it. Balance is what we’ve really excited about this year.”

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.