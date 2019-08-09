Pigskin Preview: Trinity Christian Lions

Pigskin Preview: Trinity Christian Lions
By Pete Christy | August 9, 2019 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 7:02 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a lot of excitement for Trinity Christian football with new head coach Dr. Kevin Spiller and a home turf football field under construction at 146th and Quaker. Coach Spiller is glad to be leading the Lions.

“It’s a great place to be right now. The kids are working hard. A lot of talent, not many of them but no place I’d rather be right now that with the Trinity Christian Lions."

Pigskin Preview: Trinity Christian Lions The Lions roar into the season with a new head coach as Dr. Kevin Spiller takes...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Friday, August 9, 2019

With a non-district slate of games including New Deal and Sundown, the Lions hope to be ready for their TAPPS District.

“We feel like if we stay the course. We understand it’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint. If we get better each week, stay patient and stay together, we want to make the playoffs. Not just get I, but make a run. It’s going to take some time, but maybe we can see that come to fruition.”

There’s so much excitement for Trinity Christian Lions football. With a commitment from administration, they have a new...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Thursday, July 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.