Police seeking 2 people of interest in missing elderly Slaton man case

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two individuals identified as persons of interest in the suspicious disappearance of Slaton, Texas resident Celestino Rodriguez.
Celestino Rodriguez, 79, went missing on Saturday, August 3, 2019 around 10am. The family of Celestino Rodriguez reported him missing to the Slaton Police Department. After their initial investigation, the Slaton Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Monday, August 5, 2019. On Wednesday, August 7, Slaton Police requested assistance from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.
Investigators are attempting to locate Brett Garza W/M 12-15-1985 and David Wayne Hampton 06-04-1966. Investigators believe both individuals have information about the suspicious disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez.
Lubbock Police describe Brett Garza as a White Male 6’00’’ 205 lbs. and David Hampton as a White Male 5’05” 140 lbs. Both men are known to live and work in the Lubbock area.
Anyone with information on either Garza or Hampton, or their whereabouts, is asked to contact Det. Gerber at 806-777-0396 or call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.
