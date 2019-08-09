Record highs missing, however...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s more of the same ahead, and I expect this pattern until Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday a weak cold front is likely, so I anticipate a slight drop in temperatures and a slight chance of storms/rain. For more detail please read on.
More of the same means a few spotty morning showers and a thundershower or two, then isolated afternoon thundershowers and thunderstorms possible. The early in the day showers are likely to favor the northeastern viewing area while the late in the day storms mainly western areas. The showers/storms, especially the late in the day ones, may produce high wind gusts and brief locally moderate to heavy rainfall.
Otherwise overall it will be partly cloudy and slightly breezy with very warm nights and very hot afternoons. Lows will generally be in the 70s. Highs will range from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees on the Caprock, including Lubbock, and from 100 to about 105 degrees off the Caprock.
With all the heat, Lubbock has yet to set a record high temperature this month. Or in July. Or June. Or May, April, March, February, or January. Lubbock's last record high temperature was on August 27 of last year, and that just tied the record (of 100°) set in a previous year. As such, it was a record high (for the date), but it didn't set the record. Before that, the most recent record high was on July 22. Once again, that didn't set the record, but tied it (104°). The last actual high temperature which was record setting was more than a year ago, on July 21 of last year, with a high of 103°. As an aside, there's only one July day in Lubbock's history with a record high below 103°: That's July 29, 1949, at 102°.
No record high temperatures, recently, but some record warm lows in Lubbock. Such warm nights run up the electric bill for running the AC.
Tuesday morning's low was 74°, which tied the max-min (warmest low-temp) record for the date set in 1996.
Wednesday morning the low at the Lubbock airport was 78°, which is a max-min record for any August 7 in Lubbock's record. The previous record for the date was 75° in 2011 (and in at least one previous year).
Lubbock's low yesterday was 80°. The previous max-min record for August 8 - and for that matter the month of August - was 79° in 2011.
The low today, reported so far, has been 76°. The record max-min is 78°.
Lubbock's max-min records through Tuesday:
Aug. 9 78° (1985)
Aug 10 77° (2011)
Aug 11 75° (1948)
Aug 12 74° (1922)
Aug 13 73° (2010) - this is the lowest max-min record for all of August
Lubbock's record max-min record, that is, the warmest of all the warmest low temperature records, is 81° (July 19 of last year).
Lubbock's temperature record dates from January 1911.
School is starting up in the weeks ahead. Drive with extra caution!
