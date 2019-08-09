Record highs missing, however...

With all the heat, Lubbock has yet to set a record high temperature this month. Or in July. Or June. Or May, April, March, February, or January. Lubbock's last record high temperature was on August 27 of last year, and that just tied the record (of 100°) set in a previous year. As such, it was a record high (for the date), but it didn't set the record. Before that, the most recent record high was on July 22. Once again, that didn't set the record, but tied it (104°). The last actual high temperature which was record setting was more than a year ago, on July 21 of last year, with a high of 103°. As an aside, there's only one July day in Lubbock's history with a record high below 103°: That's July 29, 1949, at 102°.