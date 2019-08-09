Texas Tech Basketball prepares for Bahamas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new-look Red Raider Basketball team hosted their first open practice since the National Championship game and they looked big, more athletic, and doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
Currently, the team is preparing to leave Lubbock for the Bahamas for their international tour.
The NCAA allows teams to go on an international tour once every four years, and it allows the team to have 10 extra practices.
With all of the new faces on the roster, coach Beard will take advantage of every practice that they will get.
“Seven freshman, so this is going to be fun, right?” Beard said. “So, everyday is going to be a challenge, and gray hairs are popping up every where. We also have days of great excitement and joy, the way these guys play the game and a level of fun around here. As a group, I have been impressed with their buy-in.”
The Red Raiders will play the Bahamian National team and a pro team from Serbia on the tour.
The team will leave for the Bahamas on Monday, where they will play three games at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.
