Texas Tech soccer picked fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year, the coaches in the Big 12 Conference rank every team in a preseason poll.
Heading into the season, Texas Tech soccer was picked fifth in the Big 12's preseason poll.
Last season, the Red Raiders were preseason picked to finish in sixth-place, but turned it into a third place finish in the regular season.
Here are the full preseason rankings for the 2019 season:
- West Virginia
- Baylor
- Texas
- TCU
- Texas Tech
- Kansas
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Kansas State
Head coach Tom Stone and the team will kick off the season with a total of ten new Red Raiders on the roster.
Texas Tech will start the season with an exhibition trip to Denver (Aug. 17), before they hit the road the following week for a two-game trio to San Diego State (Aug. 22) and New Mexico (Aug. 25).
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.