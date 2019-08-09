A weekend of heat and sun

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The last weekend before school starts for some will be a hot one. So, if you’re headed to an outdoor event wear light weight clothing, hat, drink plenty of water and find some shade and/or air conditioning.
The heat will be with us throughout the weekend as daytime highs stay around 100 degrees in Lubbock. Communities along and east of the caprock will suffer through high temps in the 100-104 range both Saturday and Sunday.
Some relief is on the way late Monday as a weak cold front moves into the South Plains. Hopefully, that front will drop temperatures to at least the mid-90s by Tuesday and it will remain in temp range through Friday.
As the cold front settles into west Texas it will create slightly better chances for some showers and isolated storms beginning Monday night.
Don’t get too excited though, I’ll still with the standard 20% probability through the middle of next week.
