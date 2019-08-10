Colt Garrett transfers to Angelo State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back in April, former Roosevelt Eagle Quarterback Colt Garrett announced his intentions to transfer from Texas Tech.
The Roosevelt product graduated high school in 2016, and was one of four quarterbacks to see some playing time in 2018 with the Red Raiders.
As he appeared in two games his sophomore year, completing only one pass against Lamar. (It was a 44-yard touchdown strike to Erik Ezukamna.)
On Friday, KCBD Sports was out in Acuff getting the pigskin preview for the Roosevelt Eagles upcoming season.
When we were speaking with the coaching staff, they confirmed with us that Colt Garrett has transferred to Angelo State.
With Garrett graduating after three years and being red-shirted for one of those years, while at Texas Tech - he enters Angelo State with two years of eligibility remaining.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.