Former Red Raider Darvin Ham graduates from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend, 13 current and former Red Raider student-athletes walked the stage and graduated from Texas Tech University.
One of them is former Red Raider basketball player and current top assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Darvin Ham.
Ham suited up for Texas Tech from 1993-96 seasons, and helped Tech to their first ever Sweet 16 appearance in 1996.
23 years after leaving Texas Tech to pursue a professional basketball career, Ham earned his degree in University Studies.
