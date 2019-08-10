Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Christian Eagles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Coming off an 8-3 season, the Lubbock Christian Eagles are ready to take football flight and head coach Chris Softley feels like they are close to reaching their lofty gridiron goals.
“The District champion last year was the State Champion. The District runner-up was the #2 team in the State. We lost to them in double overtime by 1 point. So we feel like we are knocking on the door. We are right where we want to be. “
The Eagles District features teams in the Metroplex. That means some long trips, but Coach Softley looks at that as a positive.
“We have the opportunity to travel to the Metroplex two different times. We’ll find a way to make sure we get some man chapels in and we get some opportunities to get away for team bonding. We try to take what some perceive as a negative, making that five and a half hour trip there and back. We try to make it into a strength and have a ton of fun with it.”
