Pigskin Preview: Smyer Bobcats

By Devin Ward | August 10, 2019 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 3:13 PM

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - The is a buzz in Smyer for the Bobcats upcoming season.

Back in April, Scott Funke took over as the Bobcats head football coach after being the defensive coordinator at Venus.

For coach Funke and the Bobcats, they will be lead by experience, leadership, and a hunger to have a great season in 2019.

"For sure, they seem to have a lot of pride. We have a lot of kids coming back, we have a large junior class and a very good senior class, which showed up to work outs during the summer. " Funke said. “So, you can just tell that they want something.”

