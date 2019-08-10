Red Raiders return experience in the trenches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - J.J. Watt once said, "Success isn't owned. It's leased, and rent is due every day."
And, for the last eight-practices, the Red Raiders have been grinding to be the very best.
As, we are now 21-days away from the Red Raider football team taking the field for their season opener against Montana State.
Coming into the year, there is no need to sweat when it comes to the Red Raider offensive line.
According to Phil Steele, Texas Tech ranks fourth in the nation for the most career starts for an offensive line.
As Travis Bruffy, Terence Steele, Madison Akamnnonu, and Jack Anderson return with a total of 115 starts between them.
"I do feel like all the starts that we have, all the players that have we returning, that we can be a real strength for this team," Red Raider offensive lineman Jack Anderson said. "Run the ball well, protect down well, do all these types of things that can help us score a lot of points and win a lot of games. We take pride in being that group of the field that is leading everyone."
With tons of experience, the O-line is capable of lending a helping hand in moving the ball down the field for the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech should be ready up front in 2019, provided that they can find a center during fall camp.
