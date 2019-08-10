TTU Free Clinic celebrates 10 Years

Karin is a Texas Tech graduate who has been co-anchoring the 6 and 10 p.m. news with Abner Euresti since 1980. The two have paired up to host the Children's Miracle Network Telethon since 1984 and, with your help, have raised more than $17 million for the Children's Hospital at UMC. Karin is the most recognized health reporter on the South Plains.