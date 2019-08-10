Very Hot and Sunny with Few Rain Chances in The Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weekend will be a hot one on the South Plains while upper level high pressure continues to control the region.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach triple digits off of the Caprock towards the Lubbock area and slightly cooler west of Lubbock toward New Mexico. Sunshine will provide extreme UV index requiring skin protection to prevent burning.
Rain chances remain low but monsoonal moisture wrapping around the ridge of high pressure will attempt to reach the western edge of the South Plains bringing a slight chance for outflow boundaries to create some showers and thunderstorms closer to Lubbock. Damaging wind will be the primary threat with any thunderstorms with the possibility for isolated areas of brief moderate to heavy rainfall.
Temperatures will still remain very warm through the overnight hours until early morning when temperatures start to fall back into the mid 70′s.
Sunday and Monday will be much the same with a shift in wind direction bringing some relief to temperatures and lack of rain mid-week.
Wednesday may be the best day for rain chances through the next week with temperatures remaining above average for the first few days back to school.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.