Water Development Board getting public feedback for flood plan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Water Development Board is working to implement the state and regional flood plan. They’re asking for the public’s suggestions on how to do that and how to go about financing mitigation projects.
The board was in Lubbock this week to get that input, part of one of 13 meetings around the state seeking comment on what the board says will be the first comprehensive approach to flood planning.
The flood plan and financing was mandated by a previous legislature.
Senator Charles Perry worked to create the legislation as chairman of the Committee on Water and Rural Affairs,
Peter Lake, Chair of the Texas Water Development Board, said, "It's really one of the first in the world at this scale where it's built on science, new flood plan mapping that will drive regional planning up and down the water shed basin. So for the first time ever we will have folks up and down the basin talking to each other, neighbors sitting around the table and hopefully coordinating their strategy on how to mitigate flooding and finally that will be the guidebook on how to provide financial assistance from the state to local communities to try to address flooding in their communities."
The planning process will end with a Regional Flood Plan in 2023 and the first State Flood Plan in September of 2024.
The board will have further meetings across the state next week.
