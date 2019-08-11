Brett Masi resigns to take USC Tennis job

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After posting a 75-44 record over his four seasons as the Texas Tech Men’s tennis coach, Bret Masi has resigned to become the head coach at USC.
During his tenure at Texas Tech, Masi led the Red Raiders to three NCAA Tournament appearances, and was named the 2016 Big 12 Co-Head Coach of the year.
In 2016, he guided Texas Tech to a share of the programs first Big 12 regular season championship.
Masi now heads to Southern California, where he was an assistant coach there from 2005-09.
According to online sources, the Trojans have won 21 team National titles.
The most recent were in 2009, ’10, ’11, ’12, and ’14.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.