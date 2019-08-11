Reward offered for information about disappearance of 79-year-old Slaton man

On the afternoon of August 3, 2019, Brett Garza and David Hampton used Mr. Rodriguez’s debit bank card at multiple Lubbock business locations. Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators were able to secure these felony arrest warrants for Brett Garza and David Hampton as a result of this fraudulent activity. The felony warrants were issued for Credit/Debit Card Abuse of an Elderly Individual 65 years of age or older. Their bond has been set at $75,000.