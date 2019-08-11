Few storms west of Lubbock, hot again Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock was able to reach 100 degrees again Sunday afternoon.
This fell shy of the record high of 103 degrees set in 1936.
Our morning low of 78 degrees set a record high minimum temperature for the date breaking the old record of 75 degrees set in 1948.
The weather pattern remains hot Monday, but a weak cold front could drop our temperatures a few degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.
Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms remain possible this evening favoring areas across the Western South Plains from Muleshoe to Morton, Plains, Denver City and Seminole.
If storms move into your area, they could produce brief downpours, wind gusts to 60 mph and cloud to ground lightning strikes.
Low temperatures remain very mild overnight with readings in the 70’s most areas. Lubbock may have a hard time getting below 80 degrees again.
Look for intense heat to continue Monday with highs in the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees.
A weak cold front should cool us down Monday night and Tuesday with a few storms and highs in the 90’s Tuesday and Wednesday.
