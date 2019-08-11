Mahomes shines in NFL Preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCBD) - The first full weekend of NFL preseason action came to a close on Saturday, and the Kansas City Chiefs offense once again looked unstoppable with Patrick Mahomes leading the way.
Mahomes was limited in the first preseason game against the Bengals, but looked impressive in his lone drive of the game.
The 23-year-old gunslinger went 4-4 for 66 yards and a touchdown.
The Chiefs showed us just a glimpse of Mahomes in the preseason opener, but what they did show us is that they look to continue to be an offensive juggernaut in the NFL.
Mahomes and the Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6:30 pm on the NFL Network.
