Pigskin Preview: Lockney Longhorns

Pigskin Preview: Lockney Longhorns
Pigskin Preview: Lockney Longhorns (Source: KCBD Video)
By Devin Ward | August 10, 2019 at 8:35 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 8:35 PM

LOCKNEY, Texas (KCBD) - The Lockney Longhorns had a long season in 2018 going 0-10.

But, there is a lot of excitement heading into 2019, as Stacy Ward returns for his second year leading the pigskin program.

With a team that is hungry to taste victory, the Lockney Longhorns will have a good chance to show some improvement this fall.

Plus, they have 19 starters back from last season, so experience will be the biggest strength for Lockney, this year.

LOCKNEY

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: The Lockney Longhorns had a long season in 2018 going 0-10. But, there is a lot of excitement heading into 2019... With a team that is hungry to taste victory, the Lockney Longhorns will have a good chance to show some improvement this fall. Plus, with 19-starters back from last season, so experience will be the biggest strength for Lockney, this year. #KCBDSports

Posted by Devin Ward KCBD on Saturday, August 10, 2019

“Yeah, they are. You know, that was one of our big things is to learn how to finish and get that first win,” Ward said. “You know, everything should go from there. But, you know, the kids attitude and effort has been great. they have done everything we have asked, and it has been exciting. It has been a pleasure to be around them.”

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.