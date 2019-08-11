Pigskin Preview: Lockney Longhorns

LOCKNEY, Texas (KCBD) - The Lockney Longhorns had a long season in 2018 going 0-10.
But, there is a lot of excitement heading into 2019, as Stacy Ward returns for his second year leading the pigskin program.
With a team that is hungry to taste victory, the Lockney Longhorns will have a good chance to show some improvement this fall.
Plus, they have 19 starters back from last season, so experience will be the biggest strength for Lockney, this year.
“Yeah, they are. You know, that was one of our big things is to learn how to finish and get that first win,” Ward said. “You know, everything should go from there. But, you know, the kids attitude and effort has been great. they have done everything we have asked, and it has been exciting. It has been a pleasure to be around them.”
