Pigskin Preview: New Home Leopards

NEW HOME, Texas (KCBD) - In their first season playing 11-man football in over 30-years, the New Home Leopards went 1-9 in 2018.
After going through their growing pains, the Leopards are eager to get out onto the field under first-year head coach Jon Ward.
For coach Ward, he says that the Leopards have four main goals heading into the season.
“We want to win our opener, we want to win the district championship, we want to practice on Thanksgiving day, and we want to play December football,” Ward said. “You know, if we continue to get those four goals - then we have the opportunity to play for the big one.”
