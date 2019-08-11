Triple Digits With Spotty Rain Showers Possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Repeating yesterday’s forecast with a slightly increased chance for isolated showers to develop closer to Lubbock this afternoon and evening.
High temperatures for much of the South Plains will reach triple digits under sunny sky. This afternoon clouds will begin to develop, a sign of monsoonal moisture wrapping around high pressure moving closer to Texas from New Mexico. A chance for showers to develop may lead to some getting light to moderate rainfall with these slow moving and high based showers. Strong damaging wind gusts will also be possible.
The forecast repeats with a slight increase in temperatures for Monday as we wait for a low pressure system off of the west coast to help bring a shift in wind direction and slightly cooler temperatures by mid week.
Temperatures remain above average in the mid 90′s, even with the help of the weak “cold front” bringing slight rain chances, on Wednesday. A warming trend leads us into the next weekend with slim chance for significant rainfall.
Don’t forget to “Look Before You Lock” your vehicle when traveling with young children in the backseat!
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.