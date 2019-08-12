4 arrested on prostitution charges at 2 Lubbock massage parlors

By Amber Stegall | August 12, 2019 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 4:19 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Division, along with Agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted a joint investigation into complaints of prostitution in Lubbock massage parlors.

Fengying Wu
Fengying Wu (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Lanxiang Li
Lanxiang Li (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Lianhya Gu
Lianhya Gu (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Yufang Wang
Yufang Wang (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

During this investigation, four arrests were made for prostitution at two different establishments.

At Cherish Spa, located at 1301 50th Street, Fengying Wu, 59, and Yufang Wang, 59, were both arrested and charged with prostitution.

At Spring Spa, located at 4114 Ave. Q, Lanxiang Li, 56, and Lianhya Gu, 56, were also arrested and charged with prostitution.

All four have bonded out of jail.

