4 arrested on prostitution charges at 2 Lubbock massage parlors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Division, along with Agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted a joint investigation into complaints of prostitution in Lubbock massage parlors.
During this investigation, four arrests were made for prostitution at two different establishments.
At Cherish Spa, located at 1301 50th Street, Fengying Wu, 59, and Yufang Wang, 59, were both arrested and charged with prostitution.
At Spring Spa, located at 4114 Ave. Q, Lanxiang Li, 56, and Lianhya Gu, 56, were also arrested and charged with prostitution.
All four have bonded out of jail.
