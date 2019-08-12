City’s Health Department hosts walk-in immunization clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Health Department is hosting a walk-in immunization clinic for those whose children need immunizations before school starts this week and next.
Hours of operation for the clinic are from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and then from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
The city encourages those interested to talk to their doctor or health care professional to ensure children and families are up-to-date on recommended vaccines.
The Health Department clinic is at 806 18th St. and immunization fees vary. Those who attend need to bring their shot records with them.
