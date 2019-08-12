Cold front on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is now moving toward the KCBD viewing area. It will bring some cooling, but not much and not for long. My forecast begins with this afternoon, before the front arrives.
This afternoon isolated thunderstorms again are likely, though for any given spot the chance of measurable rainfall remains low. The area most likely to see storms today and tonight is the northeastern viewing area. Like recent days, any one of these storms may produce locally heavy rain and very strong wind gusts. This afternoon and evening otherwise will be partly cloudy, slightly breezy, very hot.
Tonight thunderstorms are possible, though mainly northeast of Lubbock. Tonight otherwise will be partly cloudy and very warm. However, around midnight a southward-moving cold front will make it to Lubbock and winds will shift to the northeast (at about 10 to 20 mph).
Spotty storms and showers are a possibility through the end of the work week.
Following the cold front temperatures will dip slightly. Data this morning indicates at best the drop will take temperatures down to about average the next two days. This time of year Lubbock’s average low is 67° and high 92°. In addition to slight, the cool-down will be brief. By week’s end both lows and highs will be mostly above average.
Lubbock's low today, reported so far, has been 71°. Here are the City's max-min records for the first 13 days of August, and the low reported (as available):
Aug 01 78° (1966) - 70°
Aug 02 76° (1966) - 74°
Aug 03 78° (2003) - 72°
Aug 04 77° (2016) - 68°
Aug 05 76° (1989) - 68°
Aug 06 74° (1996) - 74°
Aug 07 75° (2011) - 79°
Aug 08 79° (2011) - 80° (warmest max-min for all of August)
Aug 09 78° (1985) - 76°
Aug 10 77° (2011) - 75°
Aug 11 75° (1948) - 73°
Aug 12 74° (1922) - 71°
Aug 13 73° (2010) - -- (this is the lowest max-min record for all of August)
Lubbock's record max-min record, that is, the warmest of all the warmest low temperature records, is 81° (July 19 of last year). Lubbock's temperature record dates from January 1911.
With yesterday's high of 100° at the Lubbock airport, Lubbock's 100-Degree-Day count is now 12, two ahead of the annual average of 10 days. The 90-Degree-Day count is 60, four behind the average year-to-date.
Rainfall totals for the 4 days ending at 6 AM Monday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (in inches measured):
1.14 MULESHOE 2SSW
0.72 FRIONA 2NE
0.52 SPUR 1W
0.41 CHILDRESS 2NNE
0.33 TATUM NM 2SW
0.29 ESTELLINE 3SSE
0.24 CAPROCK CANYONS STATE PARK
0.21 ABERNATHY 5ENE
0.21 DORA NM 2SW
0.18 NEW HOME
0.18 VIGO PARK
0.17 PLAINVIEW 1S
0.16 NORTHFIELD 1S
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community's center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. "ABERNATHY 5ENE" is the station five miles east-northeast of the center of Abernathy. Rainfall in Abernathy may have been less or greater.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:37 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:08 AM CDT.
