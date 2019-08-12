Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the reward has increased for two men who are suspects in the disappearance of a 79-year-old Slaton man, Celestino Rodriguez.
- Brett Garza and David Wayne Hampton are accused of using Rodriguez’s debit card at multiple Lubbock businesses on Aug. 3.,the same day he disappeared.
- A local law office has put up $2,000 for information leading up to the two men’s capture.
- Those with information are asked to call the Lubbock Police Department’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or 806-777-0396.
- Read more on this case here: Reward offered for information about disappearance of 79-year-old Slaton man
A man who attempted suicide in a Houston mall on Saturday is wanted by police.
- The man is said to have gone into the mall’s food court, announce he was going to kill himself and then dropped an unknown device on the floor.
- A 16-year-old boy and a woman were trampled when dozens of people began to run out of the mall.
- The suspect is not in custody, but could be charged with making a terrorist threat if he is caught.
- The device was not said to be an explosive device.
- Read more here: Mom, teen trampled after man threatens suicide in Texas mall
A film centered around hunting humans will not be released by Universal Pictures, this announcement comes after the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio; Gilroy, California and El Paso.
- Executives with Universal had planned to release the social satire called “The Hunt," which is a movie about liberal elites who hunt people in red states for sport, in September.
- However the release was called off, but there is still a possibility the movie will be available in theaters or streaming services at a later date.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Universal cancels ‘Hunt’ movie after criticism in wake of shootings
Famed Olympian Simone Biles won her sixth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship with an exemplary dismount on a balance beam.
- Biles did a double flip, double twist and stuck the landing, which makes the first time any gymnast has done that move.
- Now, if Biles lands it again during international competition the move will be named after her.
- She also became the first woman to land a triple double – two flips and three twists in the air – during the floor exercise.
- Read more from The AP here: Biles soars to 6th US gymnastics title with two history-making moves
Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.