Jury selection begins for man accused of shooting LPD officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jury selection has started in the trial for 38-year-old Jeremy Moor, who is accused of shooting a police officer outside Lubbock’s Salvation Army in October 2013.
Moor, who used an insanity defense in 2014 and was subsequently admitted to successive state hospitals, was deemed fit to stand trial last year. In April, he was indicted on a charge of attempted capital murder of an officer.
In addition to the capital murder, Moor faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon threat charge.
If convicted, Moore faces five to 99 years in prison or life.
Moor is accused of shooting Lubbock officer Timothy Varner on Oct. 12, 2013 outside the Salvation Army shelter on 17th & Ave. K. Police reports say Moor was holding another man at gunpoint when he shot Officer Varner in the leg and shoulder.
The victim told police Moor put a .40 caliber weapon against his stomach and said, “I’m not going to let them take me in. I’m going to have it out with them.”
The victim says he also smelled alcohol on Moor’s breath, according to the police report.
Investigators say Moor had been drinking and had refused to take a breathalyzer test, which the Salvation Army requires of anyone wanting to stay at the shelter.
When Officer Varner arrived on the scene, gunfire was exchanged, and both the officer and Moor were shot multiple times.
He has been incarcerated at the Lubbock County Detention Center since Oct. 13, 2013.
Jeremy Moor was also arrested in August of 2012 for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the court documents, he pleaded guilty to the charges in March of 2013 and was given eight years probation as part of the plea deal.
