KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Juan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Juan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Juan is a 1-year-old lab-pointer mix who has been with the shelter since December.
He has one blue eye, is very friendly and is potty trained.
Juan’s adoption fees for Monday, Aug. 12, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
