Latina organizer Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez enters Democratic primary to challenge Cornyn

The daughter of an immigrant mother, co-founder of the Workers Defense Project and founder of the progressive Latino youth group Jolt Texas, Tzintzún Ramirez argues she has the best story, experience and ideas to harness the energy of Texas' ascendant voters, particularly young people of color. To do so, she will have the help of some of the top organizers from Beto O'Rourke's 2018 U.S. Senate campaign, a potentially pivotal asset as the crowded field vies to build on O'Rourke's closer-than-expected loss to GOP U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.