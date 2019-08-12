Leonard “Bad Boy” Garcia falls in Bare Knuckles Fighting Championships 7

By Devin Ward | August 11, 2019 at 9:53 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 9:53 PM

BILOXI, Miss (KCBD) - Last night, Plainviews-own Leonard “Bad Boy” Garcia was the main event for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 7 with Jim Alers.

Right from the start, Alers went full throttle against MMA veteran Garcia.

Alers started fast and hit Garcia with some combinations leading to a knockdown in just a few seconds into the fight.

Garcia would get back up, but the bout would remain the same going forward.

Alers, 32-year-old fighter would pick up a first round technical knockout victory of Leonard Garcia.

With the loss, Leonard “Bad Boy” Garcia suffered his first loss in the BKFC dropping his record to 1-1.

