Pigskin Preview: Ralls Jackrabbits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ralls Jackrabbits made a big leap on the grid-iron in 2018 going 9-2 and making it into the pigskin playoffs.
But, like many of the schools in our area, they enter this new season with a new head coach - as Xavier Rangel took over the program back in late May.
For coach Rangel and the Jackrabbits, they look to build off of last years momentum, and they will be lead by senior leadership.
"The returning starters," Rangel said about the strength of his team. "You know, we have seven or eight coming back per side. So, they have the experience. You know, they have been in the battle, I guess. But, they have been really getting after it and have that experience. So, like I said we are installing the same offense basically, some tweaks here and there from last year. But, we feel like we are ahead of the game a little bit."
