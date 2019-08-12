Slight storm chance, cooler Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very hot temperatures continue across the South Plains Monday.
Relief is expected Tuesday as a cold front moves across the area Monday evening.
This frontal boundary will switch winds to the North and bring a drop in temperatures for the next two or three days.
A few showers and thunderstorms are also possible favoring areas north of Lubbock through midnight.
Lows tonight will remain in the 70’s for many areas, but a few locations may fall into the 60’s north and west of Lubbock by daybreak.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday. Daytime highs may remain in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with northeast winds averaging 10 to 20 mph during the day.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast Tuesday. Storm coverage remains spotty.
