Tech Public Media, El Paso’s KCOS announce partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission, Texas Tech’s Public Media and El Paso’s Public Broadcasting System station KCOS will merge, opening the door for regional programming while continuing its local programming.
This merger was approved by the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents during a Friday meeting.
The agreement, if approved by the FCC, will allow KCOS to remain in El Paso and provide its current programming. However, Tech Public Media will bring KCOS’s four television channels into its own system along with its existing four TV stations and four radio stations.
This merger also comes with the support of Corporation of Public Broadcasting and will include new funding streams and grants, according to Texas Tech. This will also provide a platform for collaborations between the two in terms of regional programming.
“The Texas Tech Public Media family is excited to welcome KCOS, and we are looking forward to collaborating with our colleagues in El Paso,” Paul Hunton, general manager of Tech Public Media, said in a news release. “We are committed to continuing to support local programming and outreach in El Paso. We plan to increase the use of PBS Learning media in El Paso schools and develop even more robust local coverage of state and regional issues.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.