Consider this: Keeping eyes on the road as the school year begins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week and next mark the beginning of the new year for area schools.
It means thousands of inexperienced and easily distracted teenage drivers on the roads every morning. School zones are active. Buses will add to the traffic and the blind spots. Crosswalks will be busy again and there will be plenty of students who won’t use a crosswalk.
There’s not a thing I can say here that will make young drivers turn down the music and pay closer attention. We all know that sometimes nine year olds aren’t going to look both ways before they cross the street.
But one thing we can do is watch our own actions on the road. We all know by now using phones in school zones is illegal. Texting and driving is unlawful and downright dangerous.
Consider this… Put the safety of our children first. Let’s put down the phones, watch for the designated school zones, and really look out for the kids.
Kids will be kids, but let’s make sure that we as adults aren’t making careless mistakes on the road this school year.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.