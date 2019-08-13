Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a firefighter in Motley County was seriously injured after a fire unit rolled while he was responding to a lightning fire.
- The Matador Fire Department posted the update on its Facebook page early Tuesday morning, and said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night.
- All departments in Motley County responded to the scene.
- One other firefighter was also involved in the crash but his injuries were not as severe.
- More updates will be posted here: Firefighter seriously injured responding to fire in Motley County
The help of the Texas Rangers has been requested to look into allegations that Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen targeted the re-election campaigns of 10 fellow Republicans.
- This investigation will look into if Bonnen and Lubbock Republican Representative Dustin Burrows offered a conservative activist media credentials if his organization politically targeted the other Republicans.
- All of this was said to take place on June 12.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas Rangers asked to investigate allegations against Speaker Dennis Bonnen
Jury selection has started in the case of a man accused of shooting a Lubbock police officer in 2013 near a Salvation Army Shelter at 17th Street and Avenue K.
- 38-year-old Jeremy Moor is accused of shooting Lubbock officer Timothy Varner.
- Moor has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since October of 2013, when the incident took place.
- Read more here: Jury selection begins for man accused of shooting LPD officer
Nationally, a friend of the Dayton, Ohio gunman is now facing charges of his own.
- Investigators say Ethan Kollie bought body armor for the gunman and kept the weapons at his home.
- However, prosecutors say there is no evidence Kollie helped plan the shooting that left nine people dead.
- Read more from The Associated Press: Feds: Dayton gunman’s friend bought body armor, firearm accessory, magazine
Read more Monday stories here:
- 4 arrested on prostitution charges at 2 Lubbock massage parlors
- Frenship ISD introduces new curriculum to build character and leadership
- Biggest TTU fan, former cheerleader, dies at age 98
- Police actively looking for Slaton man after suspicious disappearance
- Remains found in Hockley Co. are believed to be missing man Jeffrey Duffey
- City’s Health Department hosts walk-in immunization clinic
- Tech Public Media, El Paso’s KCOS announce partnership
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Juan
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.