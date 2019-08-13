Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Motley County firefighter injured while responding to lightning fire, Texas Rangers asked to investigate Texas House Speaker and jury selection begins in case of man accused of shooting Lubbock officer

By Michael Cantu | August 13, 2019 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 6:23 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a firefighter in Motley County was seriously injured after a fire unit rolled while he was responding to a lightning fire.

  • The Matador Fire Department posted the update on its Facebook page early Tuesday morning, and said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night.
  • All departments in Motley County responded to the scene.
  • One other firefighter was also involved in the crash but his injuries were not as severe.
  • More updates will be posted here: Firefighter seriously injured responding to fire in Motley County

The help of the Texas Rangers has been requested to look into allegations that Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen targeted the re-election campaigns of 10 fellow Republicans.

Jury selection has started in the case of a man accused of shooting a Lubbock police officer in 2013 near a Salvation Army Shelter at 17th Street and Avenue K.

Nationally, a friend of the Dayton, Ohio gunman is now facing charges of his own.

Read more Monday stories here:

