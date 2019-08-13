El Niño and our Winter

The El Niño has officially ended, but since it's not like throwing a light switch, conditions still lean toward El Niño and likely will for a month or two. If not into winter. During an El Niño our winters typically see above average precipitation and below average temperatures. During a La Niña our winters typically see below average precipitation and above average temperatures. Conditions in between, known as ENSO-neutral (neither a Niño nor Niña), typically result in an average winter. Frequent light freezes, occasional hard freezes, occasional mild afternoons, not much precip (including not much snow). ENSO-neutral conditions are anticipated through winter.