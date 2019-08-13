ERCOT declares Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 for members in Borden, Dawson Counties

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lyntegar Electric Coop. customers in Dawson and Central Borden Counties, they announce ERCOT has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1.
This means they’re asking for voluntary energy conservation to avoid additional step that may need to be taken - like rotating outages.
Lyntegar says this Energy Emergency Alert does not affect members in the Southwest Power Pool region.
Here are some way to reduce electricity use:
- Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees during the peak hours of 3 to 7 p.m.
- Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
- Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.
- Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.) to morning or after 7 p.m.
- If you cook indoors from 3 to 7 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.
- Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.
- Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 4 and 6 p.m.
For more information, call Lyntegar at (806) 561-4588.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.