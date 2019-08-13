Grand jury indicts man for murder of homeless military veteran

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County Grand Jury has indicted 38-year-old Michael Jimenez on a charge of murder.
Jimenez is charged with the death of 51-year-old Cristino Gil Ortiz. Ortiz, an Army veteran, was found dead in his Lakeview Apartment on Feb. 1, 2019.
Ortiz was known to be homeless and was provided housing by Vetstar at Lakeview Apartments in the 2100 block of 38th Street. He began living in the apartment around November of 2018 and is the last known person to live there.
Detectives believe his death occurred sometime in November.
Jimenez was arrested in Abilene, and is also known to be homeless.
He is currently in jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond.
