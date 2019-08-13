Johnny Carino’s in Lubbock closes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are usually two main reasons we see restaurants close. They’re either struggling financially or they close because of health violations.
We’re waiting to hear if revenue was an issue, but we have also checked into their latest health inspections.
As you know, KCBD reports health scores every Thursday night at 10 p.m. in Food for Thought. We pulled Carino’s most recent routine inspection which took place in February.
Other than some minor infractions like vegetables at the wrong temperature, dirty soda nozzles and an unlabeled spray bottle, there was nothing serious found at the Lubbock location.
We have reached out for a comment from Carino’s, but so far, we have not received a response about why they are closed.
There is a note on the door saying the restaurant is closed and to visit their location in Midland.
In May, the Lubbock location was vandalized with graffiti and offensive images.
