KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jewels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jewels, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jewels is a 6-month-old lab-mix who has been with the shelter since May.
She is eager to learn, ready to love and is looking for her forever home.
Jewels’ adoption fees for Tuesday, Aug. 13, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
