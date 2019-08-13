3 Lubbock animal shelters participate in Clear the Shelters adoption drive Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three local animal shelters are registered for Clear the Shelters 2019, as part of a national effort to increase pet adoptions across the United States.
Clear the Shelters is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 15.
In the Lubbock-area Saving Grace Pit Bull Rescue, at 6801 Slide Rd.; Tatum’s K9 Cottage at 2400 98th St.; and Lubbock Animal Services Adoption Center at 3323 S. East Loop 289 are participating in the adoption drive.
Contact information and more details on Clear the Shelter can be found here.
LAS will also have a special promotion, offering free adoptions all day and giving out goody bags with a leash, travel bowl, treat and Scoop the Poop waste bag containers to the first 150 people to show up.
