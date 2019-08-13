Lubbock ISD to roll out new mental health program to students this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District will introduce a new program on 11 campuses that target students to learn social and emotional skills that they can use inside and outside the classroom. This program will include students from Kindergarten to Seniors in high school. The goal is to teach kids skills they need to learn and develop over the course of their lives.
“We’ve seen an increase in things like depression and anxiety among students. A lot of our kids function in kind of high stress environments where they feel like there’s a lot of pressure for them to do the right thing or make the right decisions,” said Martha Dodge, Emotional Learning Coordinator for Lubbock ISD.
LISD will be rolling out the new social emotional learning pilot in eight elementary schools, three middle schools, and one high school. It will be a yearlong program tailored to each grade level.
“Our goal is to make sure that we have classrooms and teachers who are well trained to support kids and their needs and help them to develop as whole people,” said Dodge.
Social emotional learning is made up of five core components. Those components self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision making.
“Ultimately, it’s about understanding yourself, knowing your emotions, your strengths and weaknesses, being able to self-regulate, and to persevere towards a goal to continue on with something when things get difficult to manage stress and impulse control. Also, to be able to work well in a team to work conflict, show empathy, take on the perspective of others, and then ultimately make responsible and ethical decisions,” said Dodge.
The program will be led by teachers trained in social emotional learning. Students will learn various lessons on skills that will benefit them at school, but most importantly out of school.
“We want kids to be well rounded in their education for them to develop these life skills that they will use in their relationships and at their place of business when they ultimately leave us. We want them to be able to be strong community members who interact well with others, understand themselves and make responsible and ethical decisions throughout their lives,” said Dodge.
