2 men indicted after man was shot during carjacking in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brandon Cruz, 30, and Joseph Sanchez, 33, have both been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury. They are charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the July 2nd carjacking that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries. Cruz and Sanchez are the second and third suspects to be indicted.
Early on in the investigation, 26-year-old Paublo Reyes was identified as a possible suspect. By 4 p.m. on July 2nd, LPD Crime Suppression investigators located Reyes in the 1500 block of 38th Street. Reyes was brought in for questioning and based on information gathered by detectives, an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was issued and Reyes was taken into custody.
Reyes was indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on July 24.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. on July 2nd, the Lubbock Police Department received a report that a male had been shot in the 1300 block of 50th Street. Officers arrived on scene and located 41-year-old Michael McCoy with a gunshot wound.
Officers were advised McCoy was stopped at a light at University Avenue and 50th Street when two armed Hispanic males got into his pickup truck and forced him to drive to an ATM in the 1300 block of 50th. Once there, McCoy attempted to run away. Shots were fired and McCoy was struck. The suspects then left the area in the victim’s pickup truck. The truck was later recovered.
Investigators with LPD’s Persons Crimes Unit, LPD’s Crime Suppression Unit, and the Texas Anti-Gang Center began investigating the aggravated robbery.
During the investigation, detectives learned there were two aggravated robberies which happened within several hours of each other.
In the first case, the victim was robbed at gunpoint just after midnight. His 2010 dark blue Chevy Malibu was stolen, along with his wallet, cell phone and other items. The suspects forced him into the trunk of his car but he was able to escape. The suspects drove off in the Chevy Malibu and the victim’s personal property.
About two hours later McCoy was carjacked and shot.
The investigation revealed Cruz and Sanchez and Reyes were together for the aggravated robbery that happened just after midnight. They had two vehicles among the three so Sanchez texted Cruz and told him to turn around because he had seen a cop. They decide through text where they would be going with the stolen Malibu, according to the police report.
The stolen Malibu was later located that morning in the backyard of a relative of Cruz.
The report says Sanchez picked up Cruz and Reyes after leaving the vehicle in the backyard.
McCoy’s pickup was found abandoned at a storage building business on University Ave. The surveillance video showed a silver Malibu involved in the abandoning of the pickup.
The police report says Sanchez has been arrested numerous times in a silver Malibu. “He was arrested in it prior to the two aggravated robberies (on July 2) and several times after those. The suspect vehicle is also a suspect vehicle in three convenience store aggravated robberies and numerous shoplifting cases,” the police report states.
This case remains under investigation.
