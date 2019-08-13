Mental exam sought for teen charged in Texas school shooting

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Students at the school will begin a new school year with additional security measures in place following a shooting in May that left 10 people dead. For some students, Monday, Aug. 20, will be the first time they’ve been back in class since the shooting, which happened near the end of the school year. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) (Source: Steve Gonzales)