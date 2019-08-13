Motorcyclist killed after Monday night collision near Wayne Avenue, 38th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Garrett W. Bednarz, a 21-year-old man, died Monday, Aug. 12, after the motorcycle he was driving ran into a Pontiac Grand Prix near the intersection of 38th Street and Wayne Avenue.
The incident was reported at around 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
The 2007 Pontiac was heading south on Wayne Avenue and Bednarz was going west on 38th Street. The driver of the Pontiac stopped at a stop sign and then continued through the intersection when Bednarz’s motorcycle hit the back end of the car.
Bednarz was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
The driver of the Pontiac suffered minor injuries.
Currently, LPD’s Major Crash Unit is investigating the incident. There is no indication any charges will be filed.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.