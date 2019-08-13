Non-profit in Lubbock helping students with back to school clothes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With all of the school supplies and other expenses, some families may be looking for some help getting clothes as students head back to school. There are many places in Lubbock that help residents get clothes, including school uniforms. The Blessing Center, a part of Green Lawn Church of Christ, has been open for about 45 years. They help area residents with many things, including clothes for back to school.
“Just yesterday we were able to equip a family of five with clothes that didn’t have any clothing for school,” said Santiago Rodriguez , The Blessing Center’s Minister, “It’s not something unusual, It happens all the time.”
Donated items are sorted, cleaned and then prepared for those who come in. They even have school uniforms. Rodriguez showed us the clothes. “At the very back you may see or may not see some school uniforms that are supposed to be a certain color. But yes, we run into that also and we get donations from that as well.”
Rodriguez said everyone is welcome and explains what someone needs to bring. “We work through what we call a charity system. And what that what that means is that whenever they come here, we enroll them on the computer and get their information. They’ll need their social security or ID, some type of an identification.”
Just a few weeks ago, The Blessing Center gave away backpacks full of school supplies to students. “We gave 500 backpacks away fully equipped with the with all the necessities for the children,” said Rodriguez, “We had many people here and even some that we had to turn away.”
If they’re not able to help you out, The Blessing Center has a list of other places people can go for help.
The Blessing Center is open Mondays from 1-3 p.m. and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.. They also accept donations anytime.
“We’re always open for volunteers,” said Rodriguez, “As a matter of fact, this coming Saturday (08/17/19) we have a group of about 20 people that are coming to help out, sort clothes and whatever else they can help out with.”
