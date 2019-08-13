Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crosbyton Chiefs went 2-9 in 2018 making the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
Heading into their third season under the leadership of Colby Huseman, the Chiefs will lean on that leadership and a drive to be great in 2019.
“We have a great group of leaders this year,” Huseman said on the attitude of the team. “We really feel like that is something that has improved and that will help us a lot this year. Our numbers aren’t great but we do have a good solid group of kids that we can build a solid foundation from.”
