Second person arrested in Larry Fawver murder has been indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Grand Prairie man has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of murder.
Hassan Abdurahman, 20, was the second person arrested in the case.
On July 13 at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 5600 block of 122nd Street. Officers located 67-year-old Larry Fawver and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The first arrest in the case was the victim’s step-grandson, 19-year-old Felix Alonzo. Alonzo, who is from Ft. Worth, is accused of killing Fawver in his driveway.
Alonzo and Abdurahman are two of three people were were present during the murder, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant states Fawver’s wife saw him drive his tractor to the rear driveway of their house in the 5600 block of 122nd Street. Later, she saw him on the ground surrounded by three suspects who were wearing dark clothes, and had on hoods and masks.
Fawver told his wife to run away because the suspects had guns. She ran to her daughter’s house, which is about 100-yards away, and as she was running heard at least one gun shot.
She continued to run to her daughter’s house and after arriving she called authorities. Lubbock police and Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of the murder at around 6:20 p.m.
As authorities conducted an investigation, witnesses told them they saw the three men drive off in a silver or blue car on 126th Street and Chicago Avenue, according to the warrant. A neighbor’s surveillance video footage also showed the three getting in the car and driving off, with one suspect -- who was later identified as Alonzo -- taking off his pants and leaving them on the roadway while on 126th Street.
The footage also showed when Alonzo took off his pants, he had on orange basketball shorts with white stripes, and blue and white checkered boxers.
Police were soon after called to a crash on Highway 87 and County Road 5700 where a single-vehicle crash was reported, according to the warrant. The driver of the car, Alonzo, had to be restrained by passers-by because he kept trying to run from the scene.
Alonzo was then taken to a nearby hospital and was found to be in possession of a stolen 9 mm and had on the same basketball shorts seen in the surveillance video. Sheriff’s deputies then searched the car and found clothing that looked the same as the other two suspects seen in the surveillance video.
Deputies also noticed the stolen 9 mm was loaded with the same bullets that were found at the scene of Fawver’s murder.
Authorities identified Alonzo as Fawver’s step-grandson and family members told them they did not know he was in Lubbock, because they thought he lived in Fort Worth, according to the warrant.
Investigators continue to look into the details of this murder and are asking the public’s help in assisting with this investigation. Those who have any information on Fawver’s murder are asked to call the Lubbock Police Department’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Alonzo remains in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with murder and theft of a firearm. His bond is set at $302,500.
Abdurahman is still in jail being held on a $300,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.