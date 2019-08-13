Slightly cooler temperatures overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A weak cold front has tracked across the area bringing a slight drop in temperatures across the Lubbock area Tuesday afternoon.
Southern areas around Snyder topped out above 100 degrees once again with minimal relief from the cold front.
Look for partly cloudy skies across the area tonight.
A few showers and storms are possible later tonight as a disturbance tracks across the Panhandle region.
Storms could move across the northern half of the area overnight and through daybreak Wednesday.
Low temperatures fall into the 60’s with winds out of the northeast through daybreak.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday. Models show a complex of storms moving across New Mexico and the Western South Plains Wednesday evening.
If this occurs, some locations could pick up much needed rainfall, mainly north and west of Lubbock.
High temperatures Wednesday warm into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.
Temperatures are expected to increase by the end of the week as high pressure tries to rebuild across the South Plains.
