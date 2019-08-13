Texas Governor appoints Lubbock man to Texas Funeral Service Commission

Melanie Grammar of Whitewright is a former care coordinator and staff nurse at Baylor University Medical Center. She currently serves on the National Defense Committee of the Daughters of the American Revolution Martha Jefferson Randolph Chapter and is a Board Member of the Grayson College Foundation Board. Additionally, she is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International: Honor Society of Nursing. Grammar received an associate degree in nursing from Grayson College and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Texas Woman’s University.