Texas Governor appoints Lubbock man to Texas Funeral Service Commission

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jonathan Scepanski and appointed Kevin A. Combest and Melanie Grammar to the Texas Funeral Service Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. The commission establishes standards to license funeral directors and embalmers, examines applicants and issues appropriate licenses, and regulates cemetery and crematory services.
Jonathan Scepanski of McAllen is the Chief Operating Officer with Apex Primary Care. He is president of the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice and volunteers at the local Salvation Army. Scepanski studied marketing and management at Northwood University.
Kevin A. Combest of Lubbock is President of Combest Family Funeral Homes & Crematory. He is a licensed funeral director, embalmer, and crematory operator. He is a member of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, Panhandle Funeral Directors Association, and the Cremation Association of North America. Combest received his certification by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice as a Certified Funeral Service Practitioner and received an Associate’s of Applied Science from Dallas Institute of Funeral Service and a Bachelor of Science from Texas Tech University in Exercise Sport Science.
Melanie Grammar of Whitewright is a former care coordinator and staff nurse at Baylor University Medical Center. She currently serves on the National Defense Committee of the Daughters of the American Revolution Martha Jefferson Randolph Chapter and is a Board Member of the Grayson College Foundation Board. Additionally, she is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International: Honor Society of Nursing. Grammar received an associate degree in nursing from Grayson College and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Texas Woman’s University.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.